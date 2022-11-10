Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stake Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 1,827.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veritex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth about $2,412,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 74.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Veritex Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Veritex

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

