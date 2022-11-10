Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.23

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.23 and traded as high as C$32.39. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$29.61, with a volume of 2,084,739 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.23.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$858.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 9.0699994 EPS for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$282,256.08.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

