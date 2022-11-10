Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of VERV opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $3,025,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 49,568 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $1,625,334.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,308,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,279,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $3,025,749.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,126 shares of company stock valued at $17,136,933 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 58.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

