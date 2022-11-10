Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 180.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 160.00 to 142.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. AlphaValue lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

