Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 255 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Shake Shack by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after buying an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shake Shack by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 318,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 284,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 94,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

SHAK opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 1.58. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $86.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

