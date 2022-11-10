Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

