Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Vista Gold Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.12.
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.