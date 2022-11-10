Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.06 and last traded at 1.06. Approximately 151,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 120,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$2.65 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vizsla Silver from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vizsla Silver stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.62% of Vizsla Silver worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Further Reading

