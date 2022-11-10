Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €230.00 ($230.00) to €200.00 ($200.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($175.00) to €177.00 ($177.00) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

VWAGY stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

