Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($175.00) to €177.00 ($177.00) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €230.00 ($230.00) to €200.00 ($200.00) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.