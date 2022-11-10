Volt Carbon Technologies (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.09. Volt Carbon Technologies shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 68,265 shares trading hands.

Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Up 8.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

