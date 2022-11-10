Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,731 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 424.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

