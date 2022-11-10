Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Holdings Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,318 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,984,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,545 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

