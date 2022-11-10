Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.41

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 1907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WBX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Wallbox Stock Down 12.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

Wallbox Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Wallbox in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wallbox by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. 4.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

