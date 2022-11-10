Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.