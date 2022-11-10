Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $142.94 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

