Wedbush Boosts FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target to $90.00

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.20.

FirstCash Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $93.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.80. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth $46,538,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,881,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth $23,020,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 199,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

