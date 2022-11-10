Wedbush Comments on FirstCash Holdings, Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FirstCash’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $593,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $63,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 36.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

