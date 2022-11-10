Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $42.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE ADNT opened at $36.08 on Monday. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Adient by 385.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Adient by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adient by 16.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.