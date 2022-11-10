Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $225.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.10.

EL opened at $204.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.92 and its 200-day moving average is $244.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

