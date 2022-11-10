Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $225.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.10.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
EL opened at $204.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.92 and its 200-day moving average is $244.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.