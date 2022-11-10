Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.06. Approximately 28,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 231,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$176.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

