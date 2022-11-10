Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,360

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,925 ($33.68) to GBX 2,360 ($27.17) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WZZZY. Barclays decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($40.30) to GBX 2,640 ($30.40) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($28.79) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,600 ($29.94) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($35.12) to GBX 2,800 ($32.24) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,678.57.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.