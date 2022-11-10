WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target Cut to $4.75

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 326.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $120,985.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $73,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $120,985.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,090.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WM Technology in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.