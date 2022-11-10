Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Woolworths Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woolworths Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woolworths Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Woolworths Group Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $21.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

