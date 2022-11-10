Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 28,055 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zachary Jacob Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,202,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,339 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

