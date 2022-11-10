Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 900.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,172,000 after acquiring an additional 727,082 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 45.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,551,000 after acquiring an additional 595,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,171,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,131,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,583.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 445,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,678. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zendesk Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 0.89. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $130.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.