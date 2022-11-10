Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Holdings Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Shares of Z stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
