Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54. 903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

