10,903 Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,434,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 665,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 4.8 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 309.42, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.78. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 273.02%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

