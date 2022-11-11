13,454 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $68,362.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,347.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.32. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

