1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.70

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.70 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 44.04 ($0.51). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.52), with a volume of 61,026 shares traded.

1Spatial Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.70. The stock has a market cap of £48.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1Spatial

In other 1Spatial news, insider Claire Milverton bought 44,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.60 ($22,864.25).

About 1Spatial

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

