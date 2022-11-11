1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.70

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.70 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 44.04 ($0.51). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.52), with a volume of 61,026 shares changing hands.

1Spatial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £48.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4,404.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Claire Milverton acquired 44,128 shares of 1Spatial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.60 ($22,864.25).

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

