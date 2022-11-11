2,000 Shares in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $119.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.31. Strattec Security Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $123.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $69,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strattec Security in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

