25,339 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,833,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,284,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $165,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,960 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $45,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 32.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion and a PE ratio of -1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 33.83 and its 200-day moving average is 31.84.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 59.24.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.