29,928 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in RLX Technology by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27,606 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 49.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:RLX opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

