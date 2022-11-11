354 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,365,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,850,000 after buying an additional 295,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,941,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after buying an additional 80,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $141.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.