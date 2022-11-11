360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 50.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,096.1% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 6.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 31.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 target price on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.30. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.49 million. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

