3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DDD. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.86. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,354 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $332,454,000 after purchasing an additional 135,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,656,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,204 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 257,267 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,872,253 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

