6,300 Shares in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 116,792 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 72.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSP opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $277.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

