A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the October 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Danske downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23,370.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

