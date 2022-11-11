abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 170.83 ($1.97).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.07) to GBX 175 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.73) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.61) to GBX 150 ($1.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other abrdn news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £98,729.32 ($113,677.97).

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 180.44 ($2.08) on Friday. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 265.30 ($3.05). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 35.78 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

