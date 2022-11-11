abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 53.10 ($0.61). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 52.90 ($0.61), with a volume of 769,820 shares changing hands.

abrdn Property Income Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.30. The company has a market cap of £201.66 million and a PE ratio of 211.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Get abrdn Property Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 15.14%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.