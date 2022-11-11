ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

ACAD stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 509,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 358,405 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

