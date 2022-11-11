ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACAD. Cowen decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 509,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 358,405 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

