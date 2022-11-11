AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Down 93.9% in October

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,700 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the October 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.29.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
