AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Down 93.9% in October

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,700 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the October 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.29.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 767,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 124,639 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

