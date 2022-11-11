Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Update

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Acerinox from €10.50 ($10.50) to €10.20 ($10.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €12.20 ($12.20) to €11.00 ($11.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Acerinox from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.50 ($15.50) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. Acerinox has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

