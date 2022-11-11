Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ASPCF stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

