Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Up 75.9% in October

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the October 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aclarion Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACON opened at $1.00 on Friday. Aclarion has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.98.

Aclarion Company Profile

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

