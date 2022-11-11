Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
ACRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %
Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $18.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,789,000 after buying an additional 190,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,652,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,339,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
