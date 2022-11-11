Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $248,618.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 514,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,112.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 488,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,477. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $248,618.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 514,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,112.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,639 shares of company stock worth $1,644,933. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,789,000 after buying an additional 190,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,652,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,339,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.