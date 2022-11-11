Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the October 15th total of 792,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

