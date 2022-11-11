ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Down 59.6% in October

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the October 15th total of 58,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 0.5 %
ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.56.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.