ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Down 59.6% in October

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the October 15th total of 58,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 0.5 %

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.56.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:AEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.79 million for the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

